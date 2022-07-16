Booster dose necessary to beat residual effect of COVID-19: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the newly announced door-to-door and workplace booster dose vaccination drive will be crucial to curb the COVID-19 pandemic's residual effect, news agency PTI reported.
The state government on Friday had announced that people who are yet to be inoculated with the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, called the booster or the precaution dose, will be covered over the next 75 days as officials will be conducting door-to-door and workplace drives.
The booster dose drive called 'Ghar Ghar Dastak' (Knock at every door) starting from Saturday has been planned by the central leadership to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, CM Bommai said.
"The residual effect of the COVID-19 will not go immediately. It will have a tapering effect. Hence, we have to take all precautions," Bommai said while launching the booster dose campaign for people above 18 years.
“If the country takes the right steps at the right time, the pandemic can be brought under control, and the World Health Organisation and the Government of India have insisted upon it,” the Chief Minister said, adding that, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the nation from the front in the fight against the pandemic and started the drive. On behalf of Karnataka, I express my gratitude to him.”
Bommai also said that the Centre has saved the state from a major financial burden by providing the vaccine completely free of cost. He addressed doctors and healthcare professionals present at the site and appealed to them not to miss out any family under the drive.
"We have to vaccinate people in a mission mode to achieve the target," Bommai said, while also appreciating the medical fraternity and health workers for covering all eligible population of the state for administration of the first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccines.
“Frontline workers risked their lives, went amidst the infected persons, cured them and also ensured 100 per cent vaccine coverage. This shows their leadership quality,” the chief minister said. Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar was also present during the event.
(With PTI Inputs)
