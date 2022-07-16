Karnataka to conduct workplace, door-to-door vaccinations: Sudhakar
The Karnataka government has prepared district-wise micro plans for conducting workplace vaccinations along with door-to-door inoculation drive to implement the 75-days Covid vaccine Amrit Mahotsav.
All citizens above 18 years of age who have completed six months or 26 weeks after their second dose can avail the precaution dose, beginning on Friday and till September 30, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said.
“The government is ready with a plan to vaccinate 4.34 crore eligible beneficiaries in next 75 days in 8,000 Government COVID Vaccination Centres across the state,” the minister said.
As of now, the state has a stock of 8.84 lakh doses of Covishield and 31.55 lakh doses of Covaxin, he said.
District-wise micro plans have been prepared for conducting workplace (IT companies, industries, government offices, etc.) vaccinations along with door-to-door vaccination drive and ‘Lasika melas’ on Wednesday.
He urged all eligible citizens to get their precaution dose and join hands for a Covid-free India.
In this campaign, all the beneficiaries are eligible to avail precaution dose free of cost at all government Covid vaccination centres.
Plea in Karnataka high court seeking SIT probe into transfer threat to judge
A petition has been filed in the Karnataka high court seeking a probe by a special investigation team into the 'transfer threat' received by its judge Justice H P Sandesh. Advocate Ramesh Naik L has moved the court seeking SIT probe and adequate security for Justice Sandesh. The transfer threat was received by Justice HP Sandesh following his remarks on the Anti-Corruption Bureau and its chief ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh in a graft case.
Court sends ADGP Paul to 14-day judicial custody in PSI recruitment case
A court in Bengaluru sent additional director general of police Amrit Paul to 14 days of judicial custody in the police sub-inspector recruitment case on Friday. Karnataka police on Friday sought permission of a court here to conduct narco-analysis test in connection with the PSI recruitment scam. Paul's is the first ADGP — the second-highest rank in the police hierarchy — to be arrested in connection with a corruption case in the state.
41 Delhi roads to be revamped before G20 summit begins
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council plans to take up several civil, electrical and horticulture works on 41 arterial roads in New Delhi in preparation for the G20 summit, official said on Friday, adding that the authority will spend upto ₹150 crore on beautifying and rejuvenating the areas surrounding these roads. Delhi is set to host a series of meetings, including a leaders' summit next year.
{Inter-District Cricket tournament} Ludhiana beats Nawanshahr by an innings and 221 runs
Ludhiana U-16 cricket team on Friday outwitted host Nawanshahr by an innings and 221 runs in a test match of Inter-District Cricket tournament being played at Nawanshahr cricket ground. After winning the toss, Ludhiana declared its first innings at 304 runs for five in 78 overs. Armaan Walia, Sukhsehaj Singh Narang and Yuvraj Pal also contributed with decent individual scores of 42, 35 and 31 runs, respectively. Shivam Verma took three wickets against the host.
Ban on photography, videography in public offices: Karnataka government circular
The Karnataka government on Friday issued a circular banning all kinds of photography and videography inside public offices by private individuals, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition, which termed it “a tool to shield corruption in these departments”. According to the circular, the government workers union had requested to ban photography and videography inside government offices “to avoid the “misuse” of these tools that bring disrepute to the government and also their female colleagues”.
