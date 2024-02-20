 Burglars crash into Bengaluru villa, robs residents at gun point: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Burglars crash into Bengaluru villa in daylight, robs residents at gun point: Report

Burglars crash into Bengaluru villa in daylight, robs residents at gun point: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 05:43 PM IST

The victim's husband is reportedly a plywood businessman, and he was in Chennai for a business trip when the incident happened.

A daylight robbery at a villa in a gated community sent out chills to the residents of North Bengaluru. Two burglars, who pretended to be salesmen from a company, robbed cash, cell phones and ornaments worth 1 lakh on Friday afternoon in Bagalur police limits, said a report in The Times of India.

Burglars crash into Bengaluru villa, robs residents at gun point: Report
Burglars crash into Bengaluru villa, robs residents at gun point: Report

Also Read - Unacademy CEO calls Bengaluru the real tech hub, compares with Mumbai and Delhi. Internet divided

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the report. Two men wearing masks and helmets entered one of the villas of Royal Palm Enclave on Bagalur's main road. They pulled out guns from the bag and threatened the woman inside the house to give them their belongings. The two sons, who are studying seventh and ninth standards, were also present at the house and the accused threatened them as well, using guns. However, the burglars robbed three pairs of silver anklets, three pairs of toe rings and gold chains preserved in a locker. They further grabbed two cell phones and a cash of 10,000. All the items, including cash, were valued at 1 lakh, and a complaint has been filed.

Bagalur police are investigating the case, and a hunt has already been launched. Police told the publication that they could only confirm whether the guns were original after the arrest of the accused.

The victim's husband is reportedly a plywood businessman, and he was in Chennai for a business trip when the incident happened.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On