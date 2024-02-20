Unacademy CEO calls Bengaluru the real tech hub, compares with Mumbai and Delhi. Internet divided

The CEO of Unacademy, Gaurav Munjal sparked an online debate after he compared Bengaluru with Mumbai and Delhi in terms of being ‘tech hubs’. He batted for Bengaluru and even advised the young people to lean towards the city, during the initial stages of their career. Unacademy CEO calls Bengaluru the real tech hub, compares with Mumbai and Delhi(HT PHOTO.)

In an X post, the Edtech CEO wrote, “Mumbai and Delhi cannot become Tech Hubs how much ever people try. Bangalore’s Network Effects are too deep to be broken.”

He also suggested young folks not to think of alternative places while at the beginning of their careers. “Bangalore is the place to be if you’re starting up. Don’t even think about any other place,” Gaurav added. However, this opened for a discussion as many users expressed their disapproval and a few agreed with the views too.

An engineer named Samar wrote, “You are hallucinating. For a startup, one needs to be there where they get right economics, talent and distribution. For certain kind of things BLR is great, for certain others Gurgaon, Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, HYD etc also work just fine.”

Another engineer named Aman said, “Personally, having experienced all the 3 cities, the prevailing culture required as a pre-requisite for tech focused growth is only found in Bangalore. Delhi feels too bureaucracy focused; Bombay feels too industrial. Mindsets follow prevailing cultures.”

In 2023, Bengaluru was ranked 20 in the global start-up ecosystem report, which Startup Genome put out. Bengaluru is also home to many successful start-ups like Swiggy, Ola, Zerodha, Flipkart etc. The state government also claimed that Karnataka’s capital is the country's startup hub.