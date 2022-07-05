Caught on camera: Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji murdered in hotel in Karnataka's Hubballi
- The incident was caught in a CCTV footage, in which two people, disguised as devotees, could be seen stabbing him in the reception area of the hotel.
Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi, better known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, was on Tuesday stabbed to death in broad daylight in a hotel in Hubballi district of Karnataka, police said.
The murder was caught on camera. The CCTV footage of the incident showed two people, who were guised as devotees, repeatedly stabbing him in the reception area of the hotel.
Police have launched a massive search to track down the killers. On learning about the incident, Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot.
Chandrashekhar Angadi had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled, family sources told PTI. Soon after, he pursued the Vastu business and eventually rose to fame.
He had come to attend a funeral ceremony in Hubballi of a child in the family who died days ago.
(With agency inputs)
