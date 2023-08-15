No sufficient water for Karnataka, but we will release 10 TMC to Tamil Nadu: Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Cauvery water

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that the government decided to release 10 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. He also said that Karnataka doesn’t have sufficient water for its farmers.

No sufficient water for Karnataka, but we will release 10 TMC to TN: Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, DK Shivakumar said, “There is no need to involve the apex court in the issue. Though we do not have enough water for Karnataka, we decided to release 10 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. We are already working on this issue.”

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said that it has no other option but to approach the Supreme Court to get Cauvery water. It also claimed that Karnataka has changed its stand and has come forward to release only a reduced quantum of 8,000 cusecs. Observing that there was no reason to worry as the releasing of water is now in the hands of Cauvery Water Management Authority, Shivakumar said that it's governments’ duty to save farmers from both states

"There is no need to worry, I will request Tamil Nadu, let's work together based on facts. We don't want to put your farmers in distress, you too don't put our farmers in distress," he said earlier.

Regarding the court allowing Tamil Nadu's application, Shivakumar said he will consult state's advocates and legal experts regarding the next move. "We are open about things, we don't want to get into any fight, we are all like brothers," the deputy chief minister said in response to a question whether he will personally speak to Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu water resources minister Duraimurugan earlier alleged that Karnataka does not have a heart to share water with Tamil Nadu though it has water, and this has been the stance of the Karnataka government ever since the Cauvery dispute arose decades ago.

(With inputs from agencies)