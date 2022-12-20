CBI searches at Shivakumar’s properties

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out searches at the properties belonging to the KPCC president DK Shivakumar and educational institutions run by his family. The CBI officers raided the National Education Foundation in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru and conducted verification of documents, officials privy to the matter said. Shivakumar is the foundation’s chairman and his daughter Ishwarya is the secretary.

Confirming the development, Shivakumar stated that the CBI conducted raids on his educational institutions. “They (CBI) are conducting inquiries on our land and business. Our family is being hounded by the investigating agencies. All probing agencies have lodged complaints and conducted investigations. The CBI officers have issued notices to my partners and relatives and got the information. I have not done anything wrong and I don’t fear them,” Shivakumar said.

He also alleged that the investigating agencies are being used to target opponents. He said, “The main objective is to torture Congress leaders through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income tax department (I-T) and CBI.”

“I will believe in the judiciary and god. BJP MP V Srinivasprasad has spoken about money transactions during ‘Operation Lotus’ carried out by BJP. He had stated that money was given to BJP MLC H. Vishwanath. There are statements on making payments of ₹5 to 6 crore for the governor’s post. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has also given a similar statement. The investigating agencies have not issued any notices to them. No one is questioning them even as a huge money transaction is discussed,” Shivakumar said.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said he has no clue as to why the officials of the central agency conducted the searches. He, however, maintained that the questioning should not be seen as politically motivated because the Enforcement Directorate had raided him in the past when there were no elections around. Jnanendra also said the BJP did not require to use the central agencies for political gains. “There is no need for BJP in this country to conduct raids for political gain,” the he said.