Chandrababu Naidu sparks Bengaluru vs Hyderabad debate again, says Hyderabad now tops in all aspects

The long-standing rivalry between Bengaluru and Hyderabad — two of India's fastest-growing urban hubs — has once again come under the spotlight, this time triggered by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. While comparisons between the two cities frequently surface on social media, Naidu’s recent remarks have added political weight to the debate. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.(Andhra CM/X)

What Naidu said?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Naidu reflected on the transformation of Hyderabad over the decades. “In my first tenure as CM of AP in the 1990s, I remember Hyderabad started out as second to Bangalore. Today Hyderabad is the No. 1 city in India in all parameters,” he wrote. The post followed the Centre's latest economic data, which ranked Andhra Pradesh second in terms of growth rate. Naidu called it both a challenge and an opportunity, adding, “Being No. 2 only means we have to strive harder.”

His comments received a mix of reactions online. While many welcomed the competitive spirit, some Bengaluru loyalists weren’t too thrilled by his assertion that Hyderabad had taken the lead. One user acknowledged Hyderabad’s rapid rise but defended Bengaluru’s legacy, stating, “Bangalore has always been the flagbearer of India’s IT, startup, biotech, and deep tech ecosystems. It continues to lead. But yes, Hyderabad’s ambition is energising. This rivalry is healthy — it keeps us sharp.”

However, the comparison also prompted pointed criticism of Bengaluru’s recent decline. Veteran industry leader and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai didn’t hold back. Quoting the post, he lashed out at the Karnataka government: “Why has our government — including the BJP — allowed this? Poor infrastructure, rampant corruption, and bad roads have dragged Bengaluru down. It’s a disgrace. @CMofKarnataka @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar — what are you doing to reclaim our city’s top spot? Two years in, still no results.”

Echoing the frustration, another user added, “This is spot on. Bengaluru has gone downhill, especially in the last 2-3 years post-Covid. We pay so much in taxes, yet the infrastructure is falling apart. The worst part? Nobody seems to care or do anything about it.”