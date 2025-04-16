Menu Explore
Distressed Bengaluru youth assaults parents and sister with knife, calls police: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2025 08:56 AM IST

The incident unfolded at their residence in Bengaluru's Vinayaka Layout, shortly after the student made a distress call to the police. 

In a deeply disturbing case reported from Bengaluru's Medarahalli locality, a 21-year-old engineering student allegedly attacked his entire family — his father, mother, and sister — with a kitchen knife late Monday night, reported The Times of India. The incident unfolded at their residence in Vinayaka Layout, shortly after the student made a distress call to the police, claiming that someone was attempting to kill him.

Bengaluru engineering student stabbed mother, father and daughter. (Unsplash/scottiewarman)
Bengaluru engineering student stabbed mother, father and daughter. (Unsplash/scottiewarman)

According to the report, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the main door locked from the inside. Forced to break in, they discovered the three family members severely injured and lying in a pool of blood. The victims were immediately shifted to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Police sources revealed that the young man has a documented history of anxiety and mental health issues. He has also been hospitalized and is currently under medical supervision.

The student, who is enrolled in a private engineering college, reportedly lived with his parents and elder sister. His sister, a fellow engineering graduate, had recently been on the lookout for job opportunities.

While authorities continue to investigate the exact motive behind the attack, early reports suggest the student's mental state may have played a significant role in the violence.

Man kills his two children

In a separate and equally tragic case,Karnataka's Davangere police reported that a man named Uday, grieving the loss of his wife, allegedly took the lives of their children before dying by suicide. A note left behind by Uday revealed his intense sorrow and longing for his deceased wife, who had passed away from a heart attack in September the previous year. The couple had been married since 2015 after a love marriage. Struggling with depression since her sudden death, Uday had previously considered suicide but had postponed the decision for the sake of his children, according to investigating officers.

