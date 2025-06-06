Chaos in Bengaluru Metro: Viral video shows fans jumping gates amid stampede frenzy. Watch

As disturbing footage from the tragic evening of June 4 continues to surface, one viral video has captured the public's attention — showing large groups of people jumping over metro station gates, bypassing the mandatory QR code or token entry system. The video, widely shared on social media by the Instagram page Bengaluru Updates, reveals the sheer scale of crowd mismanagement as thousands struggled to enter or exit stations during the ill-fated RCB victory celebrations. People of were spotted jumping from metro gates in Bengaluru

Take a look at the video

In the now-viral clip, dozens of individuals can be seen climbing and vaulting over the automated fare gates at an unidentified Namma Metro station. With trains overcrowded and movement restricted, commuters chose to bypass the system entirely, drawing criticism from social media users for their complete disregard for civic responsibility.

"This is shameful," wrote one user. "I’m from Karnataka, and I feel deeply embarrassed. People can’t even pay ₹20– ₹40 for a ticket? This kind of behavior is why we continue to call ourselves a developing nation. The metro gates were installed for a reason — not to be vandalized."

Another user attempted to provide context, stating that the BMRCL had suspended train halts at some stations due to overcrowding, stranding people inside the premises. "The crowd had entered the platform, but trains weren’t stopping. For two hours, they were stuck. The person filming the video even asked security to open the gates manually, but the staff refused, citing technical issues," the user wrote.

Others expressed their outrage over the general lack of discipline. “Doesn’t matter if they are locals or from other states — this kind of behavior is unacceptable and dangerous,” one user posted, reflecting a common sentiment online.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) later confirmed that the metro saw record-breaking footfall that day. On June 4, Namma Metro registered its highest-ever daily ridership — 9,66,732 commuters — as fans flooded the city center to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes. The overwhelming crowds, however, turned deadly as a stampede broke out near Chinnaswamy Stadium, killing 11 people and injuring several others.