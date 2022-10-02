Traveller posts list of offbeat places you can visit for a day trip around Bengaluru. Check the full list here

A list of less-known places one can visit around Bengaluru on two-wheeler has been shared by a traveller on Twitter. These places are within 150km from the Karnataka capital, with some of them located in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Been traveling quite a bit lately exploring some of the places around Bangalore. Here's a tiny thread of offbeat places you can visit for a day trip around Bangalore. Hopefully I will keep updating the list every weekend :) #Bengaluru #travel,” the user, named Musthaq Ahamad, wrote on Twitter, as he posted some pictures with his bike.

Here's his list:

1. Horsley Hills: A three-hour ride through highways and beautiful villages, the traveller wrote, it is situated around 150km away from Bengaluru in Andhra Pradesh.

A beautiful terrain of mountains dotted with green. (Musthaq Ahamad-Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Panchapalli Dam: This is in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri, around 80km from Bengaluru. Covered by hills on both sides, the dam is picturesque with green grasses and cool breeze. A perfect picnic spot for those seeking some time out with oneself, family oryou and your family or friends.

“This dam and the route is a delight!” the traveller said. (Musthaq Ahamad-Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Gudibande Fort: The fort is at a distance of 100km from the city. “This fort offers a lot more than just a hike, the vast landscapes, hills, rivers and tiny villages, everything in a single frame!” Ahamad tweeted.

The fort is atop a hill near Karnataka's Chikballapura. (Musthaq Ahamad-Twitter)

4. Mutturayaswamy Temple: Just 50km from the city, the one-hour journey required to get here offers a run through beautiful villages, landscapes and off-road trails of the Yedumadu village, the trveller said in one of the tweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A scenic view seen in one of the uploads by Ahamad. (Musthaq Ahamad-Twitter)

5. Timmappana Betta: This hill is located at Dasanahalli village, around 80km kms away from Bengaluru. “It's a tiny spot on top of a hill (more like a huge rock) offering you a birds eye view of vast green landscapes (and more rocks),” Ahamad wrote in a subsequent tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This spot is a popular tourist attraction in Kutagal area of Karnataka. ((Musthaq Ahamad-Twitter))

6. Forest Department Watch Tower: "Located at around 100 kms away from the city, this old watch tower can give you north east vibes during monsoons," he wrote while cautioning that it is not safe to climb the watch tower. “You need permission from the forest guard to get here,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dense forest is split in half by a river stream. ((Musthaq Ahamad-Twitter))

Several Twitter users thanked Ahamad for creating the thread. One of them said, saying, “Gonna use this thread some day!! Thanks:)”, while another wrote, “Thanks for creating this!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON