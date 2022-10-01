Child dies after bus rams car, causing vehicle pile-up on Bengaluru-Mysuru e-way

In an unfortunate incident, a bus rammed into a car on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, causing a major accident - involving several vehicles - and killing a child on the spot. The accident involved a bus operated by a travel company and six other cars.

The bus rammed into one car, which in turn knocked into the car in front of it. Seven vehicles were caught in the pile-up. Many were left injured and one child was killed on the spot.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha shared details on Saturday morning. He emphasised on the need of restraint and used the hashtag #SpeedKills, while assuring that authorities would start highway patrolling at the earliest.

“A child died on the spot after an orange bus hit six other vehicles near Channapatna due to over speeding. Controlled driving is equally important along with good roads. We will start highway patrolling, pls practice self control. #SpeedKills,” he tweeted, and shared a video of the incident, captured by a passer-by.

The newly widened 10-lane highway, which can help cover the distance from Bengaluru to Mysuru in 75 minutes, has seen similar incidents.

In early September when rain was rampant, a Volvo bus - a KSRTC Airavat full of passengers - had a close shave on the expressway near Bidadi. A video that went viral on social media showed the bus sliding on the road before regaining control and speeding away as a truck lay on its side after meeting an accident.

