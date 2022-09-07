WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches

Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. A video doing rounds on social media showed the bus sliding on the road haphazardly before regaining control and speeding away as a truck lay on its side after having undergone an accident.

The video showed sludge on the road which might have made the highway slippery and dangerous amid non-stop rain. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.

The truck, transporting vegetables to the city, was lying in a mangled state after the accident, with sacks of carrots strewn across the highway. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.

“When u travel in B'lore - Mysore new highway Road make sure that u will drive bit slowly near bidadi,” a Twitter user posted, along with the video.

Netizens were alarmed at the state of affairs, with some tagging Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, saying, “@mepratap @nitin_gadkari @NHAI_Official This requires serious introspection related to Transverse Skidding effect due to centrifugal force and superelevation re-analysis is very much required at the earliest. cc @bcptwo @shenoysri.”

Meanwhile, others criticized the citizens who were making the video and urged them to alert commuters about the slippery road.

Karnataka's torrential rain has killed as many as five since Sunday alone. A 23-year-old woman was electrocuted in Bengaluru on Monday, while two police constables posted in Gadag were washed away while on duty.

Another 46-year-old woman was also washed away in Gadag district while returning from agriculture fields on Monday evening, while a 32-year-old person died after a house collapse in Haveri district on Tuesday.