5 dead as rain continues to wreak havoc in Karnataka
The state government ordered schools to remain closed and directed companies to ask employees to work from home as rainfall began late on Tuesday, hampering efforts to pump out water from low-lying areas and flooded apartment blocks and slum colonies.
A 23-year-old woman was electrocuted to death in rain-battered Bengaluru as the inundated metropolis struggled to get back on its feet on Tuesday after a deluge and poor urban planning prompted authorities to deploy boats, earthmovers and tractors to help people wading through waist-high sheets of water and slush.
The government ordered schools to remain closed and directed companies to ask employees to work from home as rainfall began late on Tuesday, hampering efforts to pump out water from low-lying areas and flooded apartment blocks and slum colonies.
The woman, Akhila, was killed late at night on Monday when she accidentally touched an electric pole after her scooter developed a snag due to the flooding in the Siddapura area, police said.
“We called her last night and she had told me that she will come home, once the rain stops... no child should face what my child faced. Our life was dependent on her,” said her father, Somasekhar.
Four other people were killed across the state due to the torrential rainfall. This included constables Mahesh Vakkarad and Ningappa Halavagalii, who were attached to Mundaragi police station in Gadag district. They were deployed at at Gajendragad on Monday. According to police, they were washed away at a stream in Koppal district.
In another incident, 46-year-old Nagamma was washed away while returning from agriculture fields on Monday evening in Hallikeri village in Gadag district. Her body was traced on Tuesday.
A 32-year-old person died after a house collapse in Shishuvinahala village in Haveri district on Tuesday. An eyewitness said he slept in the living room of his house, but the house wall collapsed on him after heavy rains.
Bengaluru recorded about 131.6mm rainfall in a 24-hour-period ending Monday — the second-highest single-day rainfall in September in 24 years.
On Tuesday, the Outer Ring Road and Sarjapura road area – which house most of India’s IT powerhouses – resembled brown lakes, causing massive traffic snarls. Tractors roared through waterlogged roads, ferrying people to destinations.
Visuals showed people plodding through waterlogged streets to get to higher ground as thatched huts and swanky apartments alike were flooded.
“Family and my pet Albus have been evacuated on a tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help,” Gaurav Munjal, the chief executive officer of ed-tech startup Unacademy said.
The government blamed the unprecedented showers for the flooding.
“Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has received unprecedented heavy rain...for the last 90 years such rain has not been recorded. All the tanks are full and are overflowing, some of them have breached, and there have been continuous rains, every day it is raining,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
He said that the entire city was not inundated and problems existed in two zones, which were in low-lying areas, and blamed the “maladministration” of the previous Congress governments.
The Congress hit back, accusing the ruling BJP of politicising the issue. “We are interested in Bengaluru keeping its image and glory. Instead of blaming us, they (BJP) have been in power for the last three to three-and-a-half years... they could have delivered. In case there were any mistakes by us, they could have rectified it,” Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar said.
-
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics