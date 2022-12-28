Church vandalised two days after Christmas in Mysuru

A church in Karnataka's Mysuru district was vandalised Tuesday - two days after Christmas - by a group of as yet unidentified persons who fled after damaging a statue of Jesus Christ as a baby and robbing donation boxes, news agency ANI said this morning.

The incident took place at Periyapatna - which is about 70 km from Mysuru city - and images of the vandalised property were soon widely shared online.

Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Mysuru Police, told reporters a team had been formed to investigate the crime and that available CCTV footage is being scanned to establish details.

Among the items stolen (or damaged) was money from two collection boxes - one outside the church and another inside. "We have formed a team to nab the culprits. We are also looking for available CCTV footage with nearby cameras. It looks like theft as a money box and other such things have been taken away," Latkar said.

In other news from Mysuru, prime minister Narendra Modi’s brother, Prahlad Modi, and his family members were involved in an accident near the city on Tuesday.

They sustained minor injuries and received immediate medical treatment.

Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha tweeted: "Our beloved PM Narendra Modiji's brother Pralhad Modiji’s family met with an accident near Kadakol, Mys. All are out of any kind of danger. Only the grandson has fractured his left leg. Nothing to worry."

(With ANI inputs)

