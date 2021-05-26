City juice shop helps make soaps, candles from fruit waste

Famous all across Bengaluru, juice shop Eat Raja is known for its zero-waste policy. It doesn’t provide plastic glasses, straws or even tissues. Instead, everything in the shop is either reusable or a fruit product. Making the initiative truly zero waste, the juice counter also uses its fruit waste to make products such as candles and soaps and artworks such as rangoli.

Anand Raaj, the owner, takes immense pride in describing his methods. “We only generate fruit waste and have a 7 x 11 segregation method. We have seven bins, out of which two are for paper and plastic that may have come from chilli powder wrappers or strawberry containers, etc. The rest of the five bins are for specific wet wastes,” says Raaj.

This separated waste is used as a multipurpose tool by Raaj. He feeds the non-citrus waste to cows and uses the citrus ones to make bio enzymes. Even the seeds that are procured after making the juice are dried, filtered and used by his mother to make rangoli back at home. “After the segregation, we use the fruit pulp to make soaps, such as cucumber or strawberry soaps. It is also used to make candles by mixing the juice with wax. These are mainly fruit-infused candles and soaps. The leftover peels are turned into a powdered substance that can be used in beauty masks, facial products,” he adds.

Eat Raja is also working on a 100% zero-waste delivery initiative with Zomato, which will roll out soon. Passionate about environmental protection since his college days, Raaj shares, “In college, I was a part of a club which would conduct green drives to ensure the safety of the environment. Now that I have a shop, I ensure that those principles are followed here. My mother comes from a village where these practices are a day-to-day routine. It’s just that urbanisation has made it easier for us to waste things. It’s time for us to educate the next generation about such methods and their importance.”