A clash has broken out between the BJP and the Congress workers at Karnataka’s Chitradurga on Wednesday morning. Both the workers of the Congress and the BJP were seen hurling abuses at each other and disrupting the traffic on polling day. People who were involved in the verbal spat are said to be the booth workers of the BJP and the Congress party in Old Mysuru region.

Also Read - BS Yediyurappa and son offer prayers at a temple in Shikaripura before voting. VIDEO

Clash broke out between the Congress and BJP workers in Karnataka's Chitradurga

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chitradurga, a prominent constituency in the old Mysuru region is set to witness a triangular fight between the JD(S), Congress and the BJP. The Congress party has fielded KC Veerendra and the BJP has given ticket to GH Thippareddy. Raghu Achar is contesting from the JD(S) ticket.

The polling for assembly elections started in Karnataka at 7 am on Wednesday and the polling is set to take till 6 pm. There are 224 constituencies in Karnataka and the polling will be conducted in a single phase. Prominent people like Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa, actor Prakash Raj, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy were among the early voters in the southern state. The EC has already declared a holiday and a huge voter turnout is expected in this assembly election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The results for Karnataka assembly elections will be declared on May 13.