BS Yediyurappa and son offer prayers at a temple in Shikaripura before voting. VIDEO

Former Karnataka CM and BJP’s senior leader BS Yediyurappa visited Shikaripura’s Hucchraya temple along with his son BY Vijayendra, before voting in their home constituency. BY Vijayendra is contesting from the Shikaripura constituency, which was his father’s traditional seat. BS Yediyurappa and son offer prayers at a temple before voting.

After quitting electoral politics, BS Yediyurappa has widely campaigned for the BJP across the state to help the ruling party to retain its power. He also campaigned across the Shikaripura for his son and urged the voters of his constituency to help BY Vijayendra to win with a huge majority. The Congress has fielded GB Malatesh against BY Vijayendra in Shikaripura. He was defeated by Yediyurappa in 2018 assembly polls by a huge margin.

BY Vijayendra earlier said that he was given a ticket as a party member and not as BS Yediyurappa’s son. He said, “I am blessed to contest from the constituency that my father represented for 40 years. I am happy to be in the contest from Shikaripura. It is a dream come true for me. It's unfair to say that I've been given a ticket as I am BS Yediyurappa's son.”

The polling for Karnataka assembly elections began across the state and the voters can exercise their franchise till 6 pm on Wednesday. The EC has already ordered all the institutions and companies to declare a holiday as it is expecting a huge voter turnout this time. There are 224 constituencies in Karnataka and the results will be declared on Saturday.