Class 1-9 to get radio classes, says K’taka govt

Students from Class 1 to 9 will now have radio-based classes on moral education, health, skill education and yoga four days a week from Monday, a circular from the Karnataka education department said.

The department of state education research and training (DSERT) on Sunday issued a circular, according to which the students will listen to the 25-minute lecture on the radio from 2:35 pm to 3 pm (Monday to Thursday).

The classes will be broadcasted by 13 stations on All India Radio and three Vividh Bharati stations across the state. The lectures will also be available on the All India Radio Bangalore YouTube channel and the Prasar Bharati NewsOnAir app, allowing the students to listen to the programme later.

AIR programme executive SR Bhatt said, “The radio-based education, which is part of the Baandani programme, has been running for the students for 25 years. This is the first time the moral education, health and yoga classes have been included”.

“We had a programme earlier, but it was stopped due to Covid. We are resuming it. But now, we are not just providing textbook-oriented, yoga, health and moral education will also be included,” Bhatt said.

“For example, we will look at stories or lessons from textbooks in-depth and explain them. Teachers might not be able to sing poems, but we will make the students sing using a noted artist.”

Bhatt pointed out that the programmes will help hone the students’ listening skills. “Due to the advent of technology, students are losing their listening skills. This will also improve their imagination when stories are narrated since listening and imagination are correlated.”

The initiative will also help in improving their language modulation and pronunciation, Bhatt added.

Regarding yoga, Bhatt said the textbooks only have pictures and provide theoretical knowledge, but the radio-based classes will provide a practical explanation of the basics of yoga. “While asanas cannot be taught, the students will get guidance about breathing exercises.”

The students will also have classes on health education. “Textbooks do not have an in-depth explanation of diseases, various deficiencies and how to manage them. We will provide them with the right guidance on the kind of food to eat among other things,” Bhatt said.

He said the schedule for the initiative for students from classes 1-9 has been given to the schools, adding that Class 10 students will have a specialised programme by February 22.

“They are busy with exams at the moment. We will come up with a specialised programme for Class 10 students who are struggling with studies on how to overcome the difficulties.”

“Several surveys suggest that listening skills and attention span of students are getting affected. Students are not able to sit through classes for long after Covid. Such initiatives will keep them engaged and keep them alert,” Bhatt said.

He pointed out that the new initiative is helpful in schools having only one teacher. “There are many schools which have single teachers. It is not possible to get guest teachers who are resourceful in government schools like private institutions. These programmes include expert opinions as well.”

“Several government schools don’t have proper access to electricity as well. Radio does not require any electricity, it is battery-operated. Even if schools don’t have a radio, they can access it using ordinary mobile phones since 10 stations are in FM mode,” he added.