Class 10 question paper of AI exam shocks Bengaluru professor as it asks to write Python Program, sparks online debate

A 10th-class question paper shocked an assistant professor of Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) after it asked the kids to write a Python program for chatbots. The questions, which were shared on social media, went viral and opened a debate on evolved school circulars. Many schools in Bengaluru included artificial intelligence-related subjects in their curriculum, especially for higher-standard students.(HT Photo)

A professor named Deepak Sabramani took to X and wrote a post about a recent incident that he came across. Subramani wrote, “Our relative called today to get help for their 10th class child’s AI exam. I asked for the question paper and was shocked. How does one write a “python program for a simple Chatbot” for 4 points? Is the school serious????”

Here is the X post

He also shared a picture of a question paper which has questions like, “Write a Python Program for simple sentiment analysis” and “Write Python Program for simple spam detection.”

Many schools in Bengaluru included artificial intelligence-related subjects in their curriculum, especially for higher-standard students.

While some people believe that these subjects are necessary for a kid's overall growth, some say that they add a burden to the students.

A user said, “IT can be written in a few lines but that's not what kids should learn. Kids should learn to explore math and science computationally, plot data from physics experiments or plot linear equations they come across in high school, and write code to simulate the inverse sq law.”

A second user said, “This is what happens in classrooms when CBSE introduces a subject called AI for Grade 10 exams. Their learning outcomes on paper are kinda okayish though but how it is taught and assessed is a different story.”

A person also said that introducing AI at such a young age will only kill kids' curiosity. He wrote, “These questions are designed to permanently kill curiosity about coding and CS. Given the lack of CS jobs and AI takeover, I think it is a deliberate masterstroke strategy to inspire students to pursue other careers like pakoda frying and selling chai.”