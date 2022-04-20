CM Bommai: Will convene meeting to sort out forest-related issues in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he would convene a meeting in the first week of May to discuss on legal recourse to tackle some forest- related issues in at least seven districts of the State.

Underlining the need to give clarity on the forest and ecology-related issues, Bommai told reporters certain legal steps have to be initiated. He said some matters have to be taken up by the Central government.

“There is a need to take some legal course with regard to the forest related issues. Hence, I am convening a special meeting on this in the first week of May. It is not only related to Shivamogga but also Chikkagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu,” said Bommai.

“I will raise this issue with all the public representatives. I am also convening meeting with the public representatives of these districts and officials of the department concerned. Law Minister and the Advocate-General will also participate in the meeting. We will discuss the matter issue by issue," the Chief Minister said.

He said relief amount to those losing their land would also be discussed in the meeting. Stating that some cases were pending in the Supreme Court and the Central government, he said efforts would be taken to get the clearance. Speaking about the Jog Falls in Shivamogga district, Bommai said administration approval has been given for its overall development, so as to turn it into an international tourist spot.

The Chief Minster said the State government is keen on setting up new industries in Shivamogga, for which focus would be on infrastructure and skill development. “The heads of various IT-BT companies will participate in the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit. We will ask them to consider about our idea of ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ to invest in other cities and districts of Karnataka, including Shivamogga,” he said.

Speaking about the power scenario, Bommai said Karnataka is a power-surplus State but the successive governments did not focus on transmission and distribution (T&D)-related issues. “After becoming the Chief minister, I sanctioned 100 T&D stations tenders for which have been called and the work has also started.

We have to find out where the gap is with regard to T&D to minimise the uneven distribution,” Bommai said. Wherever there is power supply gap, the government is encouraging setting up solar panels by giving subsidy and loans, he added.