CM Bommai: Will convene meeting to sort out forest-related issues in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he would convene a meeting in the first week of May to discuss on legal recourse to tackle some forest- related issues in at least seven districts of the State.
Underlining the need to give clarity on the forest and ecology-related issues, Bommai told reporters certain legal steps have to be initiated. He said some matters have to be taken up by the Central government.
“There is a need to take some legal course with regard to the forest related issues. Hence, I am convening a special meeting on this in the first week of May. It is not only related to Shivamogga but also Chikkagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu,” said Bommai.
“I will raise this issue with all the public representatives. I am also convening meeting with the public representatives of these districts and officials of the department concerned. Law Minister and the Advocate-General will also participate in the meeting. We will discuss the matter issue by issue," the Chief Minister said.
He said relief amount to those losing their land would also be discussed in the meeting. Stating that some cases were pending in the Supreme Court and the Central government, he said efforts would be taken to get the clearance. Speaking about the Jog Falls in Shivamogga district, Bommai said administration approval has been given for its overall development, so as to turn it into an international tourist spot.
The Chief Minster said the State government is keen on setting up new industries in Shivamogga, for which focus would be on infrastructure and skill development. “The heads of various IT-BT companies will participate in the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit. We will ask them to consider about our idea of ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ to invest in other cities and districts of Karnataka, including Shivamogga,” he said.
Speaking about the power scenario, Bommai said Karnataka is a power-surplus State but the successive governments did not focus on transmission and distribution (T&D)-related issues. “After becoming the Chief minister, I sanctioned 100 T&D stations tenders for which have been called and the work has also started.
We have to find out where the gap is with regard to T&D to minimise the uneven distribution,” Bommai said. Wherever there is power supply gap, the government is encouraging setting up solar panels by giving subsidy and loans, he added.
40% Commission Row: Karnataka govt to review projects above ₹50cr
These decisions are a fallout of civil contractor Santosh Patil's death by suicide on April 11 in a Udupi hotel accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on a public work that was carried out on Eshwarappa, an MLA from Shivamogga, who had maintained that he was not at all involved in the issue oral instruction at Hindalga village in Belagavi district last year.
Delhi: Omicron found in 97% samples taken from Covid victims from Jan to March
Ninety-seven percent of the samples taken from those who died of Covid in Delhi from January to March had the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to government data. Genome sequencing of 578 samples collected from the deceased showed 560 of them had the Omicron variant. The remaining 18 (three percent) had other variants of Covid-19, including Delta, which fuelled the ferocious second wave of infections in April and May last year, and sub lineages.
Covid situation in Maharashtra under control: Rajesh Tope after Centre’s advice
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic. "Yesterday, there were 137 cases in Maharashtra, including 85 in Mumbai. The state had earlier seen 60,000 cases a day. So, the present situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, as he addressed reporters.
Punjab Cong, Akali leaders term AAP action against Vishwas vendetta
Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of political vendetta against former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas for making a statement against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the state assembly elections. Also read: Punjab Police book ex-AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Alka Lamba Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores.
Police seize idols to prevent encroachments in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal: Authorities seized statues of Lord Hanuman and Bhimrao Ambedkar at separate places last week to prevent encroachment upon government land taking advantage of public sentiments in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. Police said Ambedkar's statue was installed in Mangrol near a religious place on Thursday last. Villagers opposed this and triggered tensions. They accused Dalit activists of encroaching upon government land.
