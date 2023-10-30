Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Karnataka Chief Minister over his "Why no love for Karnataka" post and said, "It's amusing that a CM who has presented more than 12 state budgets in the past is so clueless about public finances."

‘CM is clueless’: BJP attacks Karnataka CM for his ‘No love for Karnataka’ post

In a series of tweets earlier this week, CM Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack against the Union Government dwelling through various issues including the state's water issues.

BJP Karnataka from their official handle on X posted and said "It's amusing that a Chief Minister who has presented more than 12 state budgets in the past is so clueless about public finances. With this level of understanding, it's no wonder that wherever a Congress government is at the helm, the economy takes a nosedive. For the record, the recommendation you're harping on about wasn't even a part of the Final 15th Finance Commission Report. So, what's all this hue and cry about the Centre not accepting it?"

"The very foundation of your argument is flawed! The Congress's typical strategy - shouting from the rooftops without first checking their facts," the BJP added.

The saffron party further targeted the Congress and said that the party is peddling hopes and dreams with absolutely zero planning on how to actually achieve them and when reality strikes, blames the centre.

"The Congress party, in their usual fashion, is so quick to point fingers at the Centre, without once reflecting on their own actions. They went ahead promising grand schemes and benefits without giving a second thought to the budgetary implications. This is classic Congress - peddling hopes and dreams with absolutely zero planning on how to actually achieve them. And when reality strikes, when the fiscal limits become glaringly obvious, their strategy? Blame the Centre," the BJP said.

They further said that blaming the Modi Government is just an attempt to create smoke and mirrors - a weak distraction from their own governance failures.

Reacting to Siddarmaiah's remark, "The special grant of Rs5,495 crores for Karnataka, was rejected by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," BJP replied that from 2014 to July 2023, Karnataka received a tax devolution of Rs. 2,66,825 crores from the Central Government.

"This is a staggering 3.2 times more compared to the period from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress-led UPA Government. Furthermore, the Grants-in-aid that Karnataka received between 2014 and FY 2023 amounted to Rs. 2,08,832 crores. In comparison, during the UPA government's tenure from 2004 to 2014, the grants-in-aid were Rs. 60,779 crores. This significant increase by 3.4 times underscores the Central Government's dedication to fortifying Karnataka," the BJP added.

BJP further said that before Congress decides to throw random allegations, perhaps they should reflect on their own fiscal mismanagement.

