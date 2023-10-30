News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Talent is not confined to caste and religion: CM Siddaramaiah

Talent is not confined to caste and religion: CM Siddaramaiah

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 30, 2023 07:54 AM IST

CM Siddaramaiah highlights the importance of education and the need to help those deprived of it.

Stating that talent is not confined to caste and religion, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that everyone can become a genius if given a chance.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)
He was speaking at the 'Prerana Samarabha" organized by Kalidasa Health and Education Trust and Ahilya Foundation here.

"Talent is not confined to caste and religion. If the opportunity and advantages of education are given to everyone, talent will come out for sure. Therefore, education is very important to live as good citizens with self-respect," he said.

Stating that everyone should be educated and one must help those who are deprived of education, the CM said everyone can become a genius if given a chance.

"We have to work hard for the society that has helped us. No one can achieve anything without hard work and goals," he said.

The CM claimed that before the arrival of the British, education was prohibited for the Shudra communities. "Girls of upper castes were not given education before. Ambedkar gave the right to education to the Shudra community and girls. This history should be understood properly," he said.

He also said that his government was the first to conduct a caste census in the "entire country".

"I have decided so with the objective of knowing the economic, social and economic status of each caste. The following governments did not accept the census report. Jayaprakash Hegde, chairman of the Commission for Backward Classes, will present the report on the caste census. We will accept it," he said while speaking at the Prerana Samarabha.

