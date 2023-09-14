Karnataka police have traced the college bus which was speeding on the wrong side of Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. The police said that the video that went viral on social media was an old one and said that the vehicle is now seized. College bus barges into wrong route on Bengaluru Mysuru highway, driver arrested.

An X (formerly Twitter) user recently shared a video where a school bus was coming in the opposite direction with heavy speed. A user named Bhargav posted the video and wrote, “This has become very common. I saw a college bus in the high-speed lane sometime back.”

The college bus was seen flouting rules and travelling on a high-speed lane in the opposite direction. Responding to the video, Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar wrote, “It’s an old video as the driver has been removed two months back itself. However, an FIR was registered yesterday and today the bus has been seized and the driver in question apprehended. Ramanagara Police under the leadership of SP has taken swift action. Kudos to the team.”

To reduce the high accident rate on this newly built expressway, the NHAI also issued a ban on non-motor vehicles, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, starting from August 1.

In July, NHAI even sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road due to multiple accidents, ever since it was launched. According to the Karnataka government, Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year.

However, the number of fatal accidents have been reduced in the past few months after police initiated action against those who flout the rules.