News / Cities / Bengaluru News / College bus barges into wrong route on Bengaluru Mysuru highway, driver arrested

College bus barges into wrong route on Bengaluru Mysuru highway, driver arrested

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 14, 2023 05:25 PM IST

The police said that the video that went viral on social media was an old one and said that the vehicle is now seized.

Karnataka police have traced the college bus which was speeding on the wrong side of Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. The police said that the video that went viral on social media was an old one and said that the vehicle is now seized.

College bus barges into wrong route on Bengaluru Mysuru highway, driver arrested.
College bus barges into wrong route on Bengaluru Mysuru highway, driver arrested.

Also Read - Fatal accident rate on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway reduces in August

An X (formerly Twitter) user recently shared a video where a school bus was coming in the opposite direction with heavy speed. A user named Bhargav posted the video and wrote, “This has become very common. I saw a college bus in the high-speed lane sometime back.”

The college bus was seen flouting rules and travelling on a high-speed lane in the opposite direction. Responding to the video, Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar wrote, “It’s an old video as the driver has been removed two months back itself. However, an FIR was registered yesterday and today the bus has been seized and the driver in question apprehended. Ramanagara Police under the leadership of SP has taken swift action. Kudos to the team.”

To reduce the high accident rate on this newly built expressway, the NHAI also issued a ban on non-motor vehicles, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, starting from August 1.

In July, NHAI even sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road due to multiple accidents, ever since it was launched. According to the Karnataka government, Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year.

However, the number of fatal accidents have been reduced in the past few months after police initiated action against those who flout the rules.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out