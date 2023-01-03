Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Complaint against 18 artistes for ‘insulting’ leaders of Congress

Complaint against 18 artistes for ‘insulting’ leaders of Congress

bengaluru news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Soon after the drama started, a viewer, Mohan, staged a lone protest over the drama, alleging there were comments on former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

A complaint was filed against 18 theatre artists who staged the play, alleging there were comments derogatory to Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
A complaint was filed against 18 theatre artists who staged the play, alleging there were comments derogatory to Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

The Karnataka Kuruba Sangha filed a complaint against 18 theatre artists who staged the play ‘Sambshiva’ authored by Jnanapeeth awardee Dr Chandra Shekara Kambara, alleging there were comments derogatory to the former chief minister and Kuruba leader Siddaramaiah.

The drama, directed by Karthik Upamanya, was staged in Bhoomigeetha of Rangayana on December 31.

Soon after the drama started, a viewer, Mohan, staged a lone protest over the drama, alleging there were comments on former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Later he was sent away by the police.

“I have filed a complaint against 18 artists who staged the play Sambashiva at Rangayana. As the assembly election approached, they purposely aimed to desecrate and ridicule popular Kuruba community leader Siddaramaiah,” said state Kuruba association president B Subramanya.

“In the original drama, there were no such scenes or conversations. The director purposely included such conversation. DK Shivakumar was ridiculed as KD uncle. Artists said that you made people lazy by giving all kinds of Bagyas (referring to the welfare schemes introduced during Siddaramaiah’s term) to people, and this is indirectly ridiculing Siddaramaiah, he added.

“The drama hurt the sentiments and respect of fans of Siddaramaiah,” he said.

“In the whole drama, the artists did not mention the name of Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar, then how come it is desecrating on both leaders?’’ asked Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa.

“It is freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution. Everyone should respect others’ rights. There were hundreds of such dramas earlier staged against all the leaders irrespective of party, did they complain? Even visual media channels making a mockery of all political leaders, did they protest?” He questioned.

Earlier, a section of people tried to disrupt the drama ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, but the state high court permitted us to stage the drama, he said. ‘’We have received the complaint filed by Subramanya and verified the allegations made in the complaint,” Jayalakshmipuram police inspector L Harish said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out