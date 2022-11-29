Concerns over cracks appearing in pillars of two flyovers in Bengaluru: Report

In Bengaluru, cracks have appeared in pillars of two recently built flyovers, prompting residents to file complaints with the city's civic administrative body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The flyovers are in Rajajinagar, along west of Chord Road. Several activists have brought the danger to the BBMP's notice but said that no action has been taken so far, The Times of India reported.

The flyovers are included in a three-part project, of which two phases are complete and the third is due to be finished by March next year. The problematic pillars are along Manjunatha Nagar and Shivanagar junctions. The flyovers had developed a similar issue a few months ago but repairs were reportedly made. Yet the issue has cropped up again.

According to a complaint fled by an RTI activist, the contractor in charge of building the flyovers has done sub-standard work, which now poses a threat to commuters. “The bugling is caused by the pillar lacking the capacity to withstand the weight of vehicles. The cracks have developed from more pressure. Gravel stones falling out of the cracks indicate the threat of the pillars collapsing is very much real,” the activist told the publication. He also threatened legal action against the BBMP, saying that he will file a petition with the Lokayukta to ‘unearth corruption involved in the process’.

A chief engineer with the BBMP said that officials will inspect and fix the problem areas. He added that the Palike has not received any complaints from the public in this regard.

