Cong MLA Priyank Kharge slams K’taka CM over ‘economic jihad’
Bengaluru (Karnataka): Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Saturday took a dig at the state government amid the spate of controversies, including halal meat and economic jihad.
The Congress MLA from Chittapur assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district, Priyank Kharge, wrote on his Twitter, “Congratulations @CMofKarnataka we now have our neighbour telling startups to move to Hyderabad for not only a better infrastructure but also a better social infrastructure. A few more economic jihads from your party will ensure that we neither get investments nor jobs.”
His comment came after the minister of municipal administration and urban development of Telangana, K T Rama Rao, replied to a tweet of a Bangalore-based start-up company owner who had slammed the state government for poor infrastructure in the city despite paying heavy taxes.
Founder of Khatabook and Housing app, Ravish Naresh, on March 30 said on Twitter, “Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India’s Silicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India’s Silicon Valley.”
While replying to his tweet, the urban development minister of telangana wrote, “Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best and getting in and out of the city is a breeze. More importantly, our Government’s focus is on 3 I Mantra; innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth.”
Electrician arrested for stealing gold worth ₹20 lakh after piggy bank half-emptied
Mumbai: An electrician was arrested in connection with a burglary of gold worth ₹20 lakh. The theft came to light when the victim, Ravikiran Naik, a businessman discovered that a piggy bank, where children put coins had been half-emptied. When he checked the cupboard for the jewellery, it was gone and he reported the theft to the cops. The Navghar police arrested the accused, identified as Ravikant Vishwakarma, 33, a resident of Kalwa in Thane.
Mumbai just 15K doses short of vaccinating 100% adult population
Mumbai: The city needs only 15,000 Covid-19 vaccinations for its adult population to achieve the 100% target, according to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. By Tuesday, the civic body said, it may reach the 100% mark of fully vaccinating the adults. So far, a total of 9,482,393 doses of the second shot have been administered in the civic, state-operated, and private vaccination centres in the city.
Shopkeeper assaults landlord with Siri Sahib in Ludhiana, booked
A shopkeeper along with his aides stabbed his landlord with Siri Sahib (Sikh Kirpan) over alleged dispute regarding possession of shop. The accused, Sukhwinder Singh of Abbuwal village, and his aides, who are yet to be identified, fled the spot when the victim raised the alarm. Complainant Arwinder Singh of Ratna village said Sukhwinder had taken possession of his shop illegally on intervening night of March 25 and 26 and had locked the shutter.
IMD issues heatwave alert for Gurugram, Fbd
Gurugram: As the city continues to be in the grip of soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a yellow heatwave alert for south Haryana districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad till April 7 (Thursday). The IMD in its weather bulletin has forecast heatwave at isolated places in all districts of south and southeast Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat.
Maharashtra reports 117 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Mumbai: Days after the state government's withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions, Maharashtra reported 117 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This was lower than the 130 positive cases that were reported on Saturday. However, the number of RT-PCR tests conducted too, fell from 32,707 to 18,717. Sunday also saw two Covid-19 related fatalities, which was the same as the number on the previous day. As of Sunday, the state has 921 active cases.
