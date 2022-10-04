Congress must apologise for using Rahul Gandhi's photo on K'taka flag: R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said that the Congress should apologise to the Kannada people for using the photo of party leader Rahul Gandhi photo on Karnataka's flag.

"They are using Rahul Gandhi's photo on the Kannada flag. I condemn the photo on the Kannada flag. So Rahul Gandhi is not related to Karnataka. Last Siddaramaiah government wanted to change the Kannada flag but when all Kannadigas protested he stopped. The Congress party has no right to put Rahul Gandhi's photo on the Kannada flag. Congress should apologise to Karnataka people," said Ashoka.

On Sunday, Karnataka flags were seen waving during the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mysuru where the pictures of Rahul Gandhi were seen printed on the flag.

Talking about the security of Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka, the state minister said, "Security issues are decided by Police so Congress should not tell the police what to do for law and order."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led Karnataka government on Monday and called it the most "corrupt" government.

His remarks came while addressing a gathering during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya.

"Karnataka has the most corrupt government in India. This government charges 40 per cent commission from farmers, labourers, and small and medium businessmen," said Gandhi.

He also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also approached over the matter.

"Karnataka contractors wrote to Prime Minister about 40 per cent commission, but PM didn't take any action," he added.

Earlier in the day Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the famous Suttur Matt, a pilgrim centre in Mysuru, under the banner of the party's mass contact campaign Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, who reached Karnataka on September 30, visited the centuries-old Matt and sought the blessings of Seer, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, on the fourth day of his visit to the state.

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra- the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 States in five months. It recently reached Karnataka on Friday (September 30) and will be here for the next 21 days before moving north.

The Padyatra (march) is covering a distance of 25 km every day.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying. Sleeping beds, toilets and AC are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

