Congress would sink without a trace in 2023: Bommai to BJP party workers
Vijayanagara (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Setting the goal for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called upon his party rank and file to resolve to work unitedly to script the BJP's victory story in the forthcoming Assembly polls.
Addressing the BJP State Executive Meet, he said, "Let us work unitedly and go on a Victory Yatra. It would be the victory of Karnataka's poor. It would lead to building New India from New Karnataka. Let us strengthen the hands of our leaders namely PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda and make Karnataka contribute 1 trillion dollars to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy. Let us march with confidence without caring for the rantings of the Opposition."
"We should file to resolve to work unitedly to write the foreword for BJP's victory in the next Assembly election," he said.
The Chief Minister highlighted that the scams done by the Congress party are still alive in the minds of the people.
"Congress would sink without a trace in 2023. What credibility do they have to go to the electorate? Their scams are still alive. Every department reeks of scams perpetrated by them. They have not spared even the bed and pillows in Social Welfare department hostels to make a cut," Bommai said.
"We will have to expose the documents of their shady deals before the people. We should take these scams to the people. The truth will come out of all the scamsters and the opposition leaders will have to face the truth. They should be ready to face it. Skeletons will tumble out of their cupboards," Bommai said.
The Chief Minister announced that the party would face the 2023 Assembly election on the agenda of 'providing development to people in the state'.
"We will go with our development report card and seek people's mandate on a positive agenda. We will take our development works and programmes to every village and showcase our performance to weaker sections, women and the youth," Bommai said.
"BJP believes in positive politics and will see the Lotus bloom in the state with the blessings of the people to form the government," Bommai said as per an official release. (ANI)
-
#HTCityCheers23: 23 spots for the #heritagefeels
New Delhi 1. National Rail Museum: From Fanaa (2006) to Ki & Ka (2016), a number of Bollywood films have been shot against the backdrop of picturesque engines and vintage train coaches at this museum. Location: Service road, Chanakyapuri 2. Location: Jhandewalan 4, Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan. Heritage Transport Museum: 940 wood-bodied tram acquired from Calcutta Tramways, has been restored here. The museum also hosts exhibitions from time to time. Location: Haryana 8, Tauru.
-
Nerves frayed in tense Jahangirpuri
Hundreds of police officers, from special commissioners to constables, manned the road from north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri to the Kushal Cinema junction on Saturday night following clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in the evening. Police barricaded the road as a security measure. The clashes broke out around 5.30pm and both communities blamed each other for the provocation. HT could not independently verify the videos. A procession that passed around 5.30pm incited violence.
-
Delhi adds 461 cases, 2 deaths
Delhi on Saturday added 461 Covid-19 cases, up from 366 a day ago, while two people died of the infection, showed data from the state government. The city last added more cases on February 27 this year, when it recorded 484 infections. The fresh cases came at a test positivity rate of 5.33%, as the metric went past the 5% mark for the first time since February 1.
-
Decoded: The secret to a fulfilled life
Few people can honestly say that they have lived a fulfilled life and the secret lies in optimal management of time, health, relationships, and money. To plug the leakages, one must identify areas where time is frequently frittered away. Raison d'etre Being clueless about one's raison d'etre (reason for existence) results in dissipation of time. Sickness and poor health bog us down. Each one of us is a part of a web of relationships.
-
Srinagar’s Tulip Garden to shut on April 18, a week ahead of usual time due to high temperature
Kashmir's iconic Tulip Garden, one of the biggest in Asia where 1.5 million flowers were in bloom this year, will close on Monday, a week ahead of the usual time owing to above-normal temperatures this season. “We are closing early this season as the bloom has reduced due to high temperatures,” said floriculture officer and in-charge of the Tulip Garden, Sofi Inam-ur-Rehman.
