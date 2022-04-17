Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Congress would sink without a trace in 2023: Bommai to BJP party workers
Congress would sink without a trace in 2023: Bommai to BJP party workers

"Congress would sink without a trace in 2023. What credibility do they have to go to the electorate? Their scams are still alive. Every department reeks of scams perpetrated by them. They have not spared even the bed and pillows in Social Welfare department hostels to make a cut," Bommai said.
Bommai adressing BJP workers (ScreenGrab)
Bommai adressing BJP workers (ScreenGrab)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 09:07 AM IST
ANI |

Vijayanagara (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Setting the goal for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called upon his party rank and file to resolve to work unitedly to script the BJP's victory story in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing the BJP State Executive Meet, he said, "Let us work unitedly and go on a Victory Yatra. It would be the victory of Karnataka's poor. It would lead to building New India from New Karnataka. Let us strengthen the hands of our leaders namely PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda and make Karnataka contribute 1 trillion dollars to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy. Let us march with confidence without caring for the rantings of the Opposition."

"We should file to resolve to work unitedly to write the foreword for BJP's victory in the next Assembly election," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the scams done by the Congress party are still alive in the minds of the people.

"We will have to expose the documents of their shady deals before the people. We should take these scams to the people. The truth will come out of all the scamsters and the opposition leaders will have to face the truth. They should be ready to face it. Skeletons will tumble out of their cupboards," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister announced that the party would face the 2023 Assembly election on the agenda of 'providing development to people in the state'.

"We will go with our development report card and seek people's mandate on a positive agenda. We will take our development works and programmes to every village and showcase our performance to weaker sections, women and the youth," Bommai said.

"BJP believes in positive politics and will see the Lotus bloom in the state with the blessings of the people to form the government," Bommai said as per an official release. (ANI)

