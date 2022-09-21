Conspiracy to hurt Karnataka’s image, fumes Bommai as PayCM posters surface

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said there is a conspiracy to damage Karnataka’s image as posters cropped up in Bengaluru with the caption ‘PayCM’ and a QR code with Bommai’s photo in it. Bommai said action will be taken against people who are behind the act.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Bommai said, “They are doing negative publicity on social media without any basis. Such systematic conspiracies are going on to defame me and the name of the state. I have instructed the authorities concerned to register a case and conduct a comprehensive investigation to find out who is behind this.”

According to the reports, the QR code that was used on these posters directs to the ‘40 percent sarkara’ website launched by the state Congress unit to address the grievances against corrupt state officials.

The allegations cropped up after many contractors in the state said they were giving 40% of the contract amount as bribe to BJP leaders and officials who are in power for all state-sponsored infrastructural works. The ruling BJP has refuted the allegations.

