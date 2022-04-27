Covid-19 Regulations in Karntaka on April 27, 2022: What CM said
On the back of rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has indicated that he will consider reinstating surveillance and other precautionary measures at airports across the state and also increase vigilance at districts bordering Karnataka.
Reports also said that Bommai has appealed to people to follow all precautionary measures such as wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus.
“Everyone has to follow the precautionary measures, there is no need for worry as hospitalisations have not increased, but still we have taken certain precautionary measures,” Bommai told reporters.
CM Bommai on Tuesday assured the people of his state that even though Karnataka is following other states in recording a "slight" rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, there is "nothing to panic" about. He added that the state has already implemented some precautionary measures and will vigilantly screen travellers at state's borders with Maharashtra and Kerala.
Bommai had spoken to media persons before heading off to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Budihal-Peerapur Lift Irrigation Project near Talikoti on Tuesday.
CM Bommai is also set to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with all state chief ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation on Wednesday, from Mangaluru. Bommai, who is on a day-long visit to Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, will attend the video conference from the facility at the office of DK zilla panchayat, according to PTI.
Meanwhile, the state's health minister K Sudhakar changed course from his earlier statement that a fourth COVID-19 wave will not happen in Karnataka and said that the it might start in the state by the end of June. Raising fears of a resurgence of lockdowns and other restrictions, he also said that the fourth wave might extend till even October.
However, cases in Karnataka capital Bangalore have been see-sawing. Crossing the 100 mark for the first time in over a month, Bengaluru's new cases went from 94 on Friday to 134 on Saturday. Then they came down to 57 on Sunday, but by Tuesday had gone to 82, making up all but three of the state's total new for the day.
-
Blame game over Bengaluru youth electrocution: Who is responsible?
22-year-old Kishore's death on a Bengaluru footpath by electrocution may have been caused by reverse current in a broken internet cable, according to the police. After police officials examined the spot where the incident had occurred in NGEF Layout, they told the media that there are two reasons for the electrocution. One of them being the reverse current in an internet cable that was connected to a router from a house in the neighbourhood.
-
Why NRI/Management medical seats in Karnataka are staying vacant
In a shocking reveal, the Department of Medical Education's data has showed that a major portion of medical seats under the NRI/management quota have no takers in Karnataka. As many as 72% of the total seats reserved under the NRI/management quota were vacant between 2017 and 2021. According to a report in a leading daily, the seats go unclaimed during the counselling rounds conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, due to unaffordable fees.
-
Karnataka: 146 held in connection with Hubli stone-pelting incident
As many as 146 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honyal, were arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16, the police informed on Wednesday. On Saturday, the AIMIM leader and Hubli unit president Dadapeer Betgeri was arrested in connection with the incident. Earlier, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Irfan Nalvatwad was also arrested.
-
Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan is new Haryana Congress chief
The Congress on Wednesday appointed former legislator Udai Bhan as president of the Haryana Congress. Read: PM Modi says vaccination of kids priority, urges caution at Covid meet with CMs The announcement came after the All India Congress Committee issued a press release, stating that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Kumari Selja from the post of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect.
-
Bihar groom among 3 hurt at wedding event. He was firing in air; arrest soon
A bridegroom in Bihar's Ara town was among three people injured whenThe groom, Ravi Shankar Kumard and his friends fired shots in the air from a country-made revolver at a wedding event late on Tuesday, police said. The groom, Ravi Shankar Kumar, sustained pellet injuries and was taken to hospital where he and two relatives are under treatment. Bhojpur district superintendent of police Vinay Tiwary said the groom and his friend will be arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics