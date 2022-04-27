Covid-19 Regulations in Karntaka on April 27, 2022: What CM said

On the back of rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has indicated that he will consider reinstating surveillance and other precautionary measures at airports across the state and also increase vigilance at districts bordering Karnataka.

Reports also said that Bommai has appealed to people to follow all precautionary measures such as wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Everyone has to follow the precautionary measures, there is no need for worry as hospitalisations have not increased, but still we have taken certain precautionary measures,” Bommai told reporters.

CM Bommai on Tuesday assured the people of his state that even though Karnataka is following other states in recording a "slight" rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, there is "nothing to panic" about. He added that the state has already implemented some precautionary measures and will vigilantly screen travellers at state's borders with Maharashtra and Kerala.

Bommai had spoken to media persons before heading off to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Budihal-Peerapur Lift Irrigation Project near Talikoti on Tuesday.

CM Bommai is also set to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with all state chief ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation on Wednesday, from Mangaluru. Bommai, who is on a day-long visit to Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, will attend the video conference from the facility at the office of DK zilla panchayat, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, the state's health minister K Sudhakar changed course from his earlier statement that a fourth COVID-19 wave will not happen in Karnataka and said that the it might start in the state by the end of June. Raising fears of a resurgence of lockdowns and other restrictions, he also said that the fourth wave might extend till even October.

However, cases in Karnataka capital Bangalore have been see-sawing. Crossing the 100 mark for the first time in over a month, Bengaluru's new cases went from 94 on Friday to 134 on Saturday. Then they came down to 57 on Sunday, but by Tuesday had gone to 82, making up all but three of the state's total new for the day.