Covid-19: In Karnataka, 90% beneficiaries vaccinated with at least first dose

The state administered 857,445 doses on November 24, thus achieving the milestone. This was the third-highest number of doses administered on the day, after MP and UP.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

More than 90 per cent eligible beneficiaries in Karnataka have taken at least the first dose of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, the state health department has said, adding that the figure was achieved after more than 857,000 doses were administered on November 24. The state’s vaccination coverage on Wednesday was the third-highest in the country, after Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the health department further said.

“State achieves milestone of vaccinating more than 90% eligible beneficiaries (above 18 years) with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. First dose coverage: 44,026,923 out of estimated 48,916,000 18+ population,” the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services reported citing data from the Union government’s CoWIN vaccination portal.

 

The portal showed that as of 10pm on November 24, Karnataka’s cumulative vaccination coverage, since the nationwide inoculation exercise began on January 16, stood at 71,773,178. The total first dose coverage was at 44,026,923 while the corresponding figures for dose 2 were 27,746,255.

The southern state’s final daily vaccination tally was recorded at 857,445, only behind Madhya Pradesh (1,943,125) and Uttar Pradesh (1,572,330). Maharashtra (824,313), West Bengal (666,345), Bihar (652,456), Gujarat (449,233), Tamil Nadu (349,032), Rajasthan (289,980) and Andhra Pradesh (284,807) were the next seven states on the list.

 

Overall, a total of 9,027,638 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative vaccination coverage to more than 1.19 billion, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday. This means that Karnataka accounted for nearly 9.5 per cent of all the doses administered during this period. 

