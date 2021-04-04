IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Covid-19: Karnataka cinema halls to cap seating capacity at 50% from Wednesday
Covid-19 in Karnataka: Seating allowed in the cinema hall has been restricted to a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity. (File Photo)
Covid-19 in Karnataka: Seating allowed in the cinema hall has been restricted to a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity. (File Photo)
bengaluru news

Covid-19: Karnataka cinema halls to cap seating capacity at 50% from Wednesday

Karnataka government announced yesterday that order capping seating capacity in theatres at 50% would now be applicable from April 7, following a request from the Kannada film industry.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:21 PM IST

Karnataka government has extended the implication of its order regarding 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls and it is to be applicable from April 7.

Karnataka government announced yesterday that order capping seating capacity in theatres at 50% would now be applicable from April 7, following a request from the Kannada film industry.

"Under clause 10 of the order, seating allowed in the cinema hall was restricted to a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has made a request to CM to allow cinema halls to run due to the fact that advance online bookings have been made because of the non-receipt of advance notice. It is now, decided that the said restriction will be made applicable with effect from 7th April 2021," the order from the Karnataka government read.

A huge crowd was seen outside Bengaluru's Veeresh theatre last night, amid rising Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru test cinema halls covid-19 covid-19 in india covid-19 restriction coronavirus + 5 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP