Covid-19: Over 6,000 new cases reported in Karnataka, active caseload jumps by more than 2,500 cases

Covid-19 cases continue to spike in Karnataka as the state reported yet another record high of over 6,000 cases on Tuesday, the highest this year. According to a bulletin from the state government, 6,150 new infections were recorded in the state which pushed the tally to 1,026,584. Also, 39 new fatalities pushed the death toll 12,696 so far, latest data showed.

The state's active caseload increased by 2,624 cases and currently stands at 45,107 from the 42,483 that was reported on the previous day.

Also, 3,487 new recoveries on the day took the total recoveries in the state to 968,762 patients with a recovery rate of 94.36 per cent.

The worrying trend of increasing daily new infections in the state has been observed since the first week of March 2021. While more than 5,000 new cases (5,279) were reported on Monday, the state also logged more than 4,000 new cases (4,234) on April 1 and over 3,000 new cases (3,082) on March 28, all for the first time this year.

Karnataka has so far tested 22,089,452 samples for the coronavirus disease. The health bulletin showed that 102,021 tests - 92,853 RT-PCR and 9,168 rapid antigen - were done in the last 24 hours.

The Union health ministry, earlier on Tuesday morning, said that Karnataka along with Delhi and six other states, contributed for 80 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases across the country. The ministry also noted that the state is one among eight states in India that contributed to almost 81 per cent of the new fatalities in the country.

Meanwhile, with 455,025 cases, Bengaluru Urban remains the worst affected district in Karnataka in terms of the total confirmed cases so far. Also with 32,605 active cases, the district accounts for 72.3 per cent of the total active caseload in the state.