Delhi's daily Covid-19 caseload records another spike, crosses 5,000-mark
A total of 5,100 fresh infections in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 685,062 and 17 new fatalities pushed the toll to 11,113 in the city-state.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The national capital's Covid-19 trajectory reached a red zone on Tuesday after the daily cases rose sharply past 5,000-mark in what has been termed as the fourth wave of infections.
