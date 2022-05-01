Covid-19 Updates on May 1, 2022: Containment zones return to Bengaluru

After a long time, containment zones returned to Bengaluru with the city seeing three of them – two in Mahadevapura and one in Bengaluru South.

During the third wave, Bengaluru had 100 containment zones. Also, after many days of zero deaths, two deaths due to Covid-19 were reported. A 42-year-old man from Vijayapura and a 67-year-old woman from Belagavi were among the deceased. Bot were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). Recently, doctors in a Bengaluru hospital had also seen cases of ‘black fungus’.

Covid-19 numbers in state

Covid-19 guidelines at airports

Amid fresh COVID-19 concerns, the Karnataka government on Saturday instructed officials to initiate surveillance measures for those arriving from Japan and Thailand, including RT-PCR tests for symptomatic cases at the airport testing laboratory. Screening, surveillance and tele-monitoring for certain international arrivals have been instructed as per the recommendations of the State COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

At Bengaluru International Airport and Mangaluru International Airport, the arrivals from the above-mentioned countries should undergo thermal screening upon arrival, a government circular said. Testing through RT-PCR should be done for the symptomatic persons at the airport testing laboratory and for those found positive, the samples shall be sent for genome sequencing. Further treatment and management of COVID patients is to be followed as per the state government protocol, it added.

Covid-19 numbers in India

A total of 3,324 coronavirus infections were reported in a day taking the case tally to 4,30,79,188, while the number of active cases increased to 19,092, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,843 with 40 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases accounted for 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 403cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at0.71per cent and the weekly positivity rate at0.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,36,253, while the case fatality rate was recorded at1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded189.17crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON