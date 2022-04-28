Covid-19 in Karnataka: Four ‘black fungus’ cases observed in Bengaluru hospital
Amid rising cases of Covid in Bengaluru, black fungus or mucormycosis cases have against been observed in Bengaluru. Four patients so far have shown symptoms in Manipal Hospitals according to a report in Deccan Herald.
The report stated that four patients have so far shown symptoms in Manipal Hospitals.
Dr Santosh Shivaswamy, senior consultant, ENT and Head and Neck Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals said: “Mucormycosis and Aspergillum are present in black fungus cases. Mucormycosis more aggressive than Aspergillus. The treatment and modalities for both types are anti-fungal medication.”
Read: Latest Covid-19 Regulations in Karnataka
What is Mucormycosis?
It is a fungal infection mainly affecting people with medical health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.
What does Mucormycosis do?
The fungal infection mainly affects people who are on medication for other health complexities that impair the ability to fight environmental pathogens, according to the Indian Medical Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The inhalation of fungal spores from the air affects the lungs and sinuses of such individuals.
How do patients get infected with Mucormycosis?
Patients with comorbidities or uncontrolled diabetes and those who are on voriconazole therapy or immunosuppression by steroids or even prolonged stay in Intensive Care Units (ICU) can get predisposed to the fungal infection. Read more.
Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the situation in the state is under control and his government has decided to focus on enhancing vaccination drive, increase testing, and enforce appropriate behaviour at public places.
He said this while briefing reporters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Chief Ministers of various states, on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country, via video conferencing. "We will be holding a large-scale vaccination drive for those between the age group of 6-12 years, those up to 18 years, and those above 60 years of age (precautionary dose).
With inputs from PTI
