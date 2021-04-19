Daily Covid-19 cases fall in Karnataka but Bengaluru Urban still the biggest contributor

After five straight days of reporting record daily new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka recorded a dip in the daily number with 15,785 new infections. This is less than the over 19,000 new cases reported on the previous day. The state also recorded 146 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department's bulletin.

With this, the overall positive cases in the state reached 1,176,850 and the death toll climbed to 13,497.

Karnataka reported 19,067 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day surge since the pandemic began. It was preceded by 17,489 cases on Saturday (April 17), 14,859 cases on Friday (April 16), 14,738 cases on Thursday (April 15) and 11,265 cases on Wednesday (April 14) - each number setting a grim record every day.

The fall in daily cases on Monday comes alongside a decrease in the number of tests done in the state. While more than 140,000 samples were tested on the past two days, data from the bulletin showed that 123,212 tests, comprising 9,591 rapid antigen and 113,621 RT-PCR, were conducted on Monday.

Also read | Maharashtra’s daily tally sees slight dip at 58,924; Mumbai’s cases fall too

Active caseload too witnessed a spike of over 8,500 cases and currently stands at 142,084 from the 133,543 reported on the previous day. Meanwhile, 7,098 patients were discharged on the day, which took the overall recoveries to 1,021,250, the bulletin showed. The overall recovery rate so far stands at 86.77 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban, the worst affected district in the state, added 9,618 new cases and 97 deaths on the day, contributing 60.93 per cent to the state’s new cases tally and 66.43 per cent to the new deaths. It also accounts for 103,178 active cases which is 72.61 per cent of the state’s active caseload. However, the district also leads in the number of recoveries with 4,240 patients discharged on the day and the Covid-19 vaccination coverage with 1,151,419 doses administered, the bulletin showed.

Among other districts, Kalaburagi with 4,069 cases, Tumakur with 4,065 cases, Mysuru with 3,788 cases and Bidar with 3,059 cases remain the worst affected districts in terms of active cases.

As far as the Covid-19 vaccinations are concerned, Karnataka has administered 7,117,405 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine with no severe or serious adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) reported, the bulletin showed. The Centre on Monday expanded the scope of the country’s vaccination program to include all people above 18 years of age from May 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON