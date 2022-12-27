Delhi, Bengaluru top list for highest number of Uber trips in 2022: Report

Delhi topped the list for highest number of Uber trips in the country this year, while tech city Bengaluru came second, the ride-hailing giant's annual analysis showed, according to a report. Hyderabad was third in the list, followed by Mumbai and Kolkata.

The aggregator also shared a bunch of other stats, including how many minutes Indians spent taking rides this year: 11 billion. Indians also booked the highest number of Uber rides between 5 pm and 6 pm, while Saturday was the busiest day of the week on average, the company added.

Bengaluru was also one of the cities to witness the slowest rides this year, while Chandigarh, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Kochi were the top five cities that recorded the fastest average speed. Hyderabad, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata accompanied the Karnataka capital in the top five cities with slowest average speed.

Travel from Bengaluru to Mumbai was among the top five longest inter-city trips in the year, with Delhi to Purnia, Delhi to Madhubani, Delhi to Varanasi, and Delhi to Ahmedabad also included in the list.

Most trips were booked with Uber Go and Uber Auto, making them the most popular products of the aggregator in 2022. Indians also made more travelling plans this year with the pandemic effect fading and several businesses opening back up, the company said. "Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometres, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team," it added.

