Delhi Police raid Zubair’s house in B’luru, seize laptop
A four-member team of the officials from the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) wing of Delhi Police on Thursday took Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to his residence in Bengaluru and seized a laptop and hard disk from there as part of its investigation into the case lodged against him for a 2018 tweet that led to his arrest, officials familiar with the matter said. The searches by the team were conducted on the first and ground floors of his residence near Kawal Byrasandra here. The Bengaluru police assisted their Delhi counterparts in the search operation.Zubair was arrested on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus through the tweet. On Tuesday, a Delhi court had extended his custodial interrogation by four days.
IFSO deputy commissioner of police KPS Malhotra said that raids have been completed and the police team, along with Zubair, will reach the National Capital by Thursday night.
“Our four-member team with Zubair, who is in police custody, reached his house in Bengaluru on Thursday morning and seized some objectionable electronic devices there, including a laptop and a hard-disk. These electronic gadgets are vital evidence and will help us in solving this case. We are still looking for his mobile phone that he used to post the tweet in question,” he said. Malhotra said that the police have also written letters to many banks, in which they have asked for information about Zubair’s account details and other financial transactions. “The recent mobile phone being used by Zubair in Delhi was found formatted and no information related to the case was available in it. Since he had told the police that he lost the phone using which he allegedly posted an objectionable tweet, we raided his Bengaluru residence,” Malhotra said.
Zubair was booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of Indian Penal Code.
With agency inputs
-
Women looted in moving train, FIR registered
Four women, who were travelling from Jammu to Varanasi in two sleeper coaches of Begampura Express, were looted between Bareilly and Rampur on the intervening night of Thursday and Wednesday. The incident happened on the moving train. The FIR of loot has been lodged with Government Railway Police station in Lucknow under Indian Penal Code section 392 on Wednesday when the train reached here in the afternoon.
-
Thane’s ‘bhai’ is a family man, and a friend in need
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656615933833
-
Punjab cabinet committee formed to expedite job regularisation Bill
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656615807451
-
Udaipur killing: Prayagraj police on alert ahead of Friday prayers today
The police and local administration are in alert mode for the Friday prayers, especially after the gruesome Udaipur killing. Atala and adjoining areas had reported violence after Friday prayers on June 10. The police officials have however made it clear that despite normalcy returning in Atala and other areas, there was no reason to lower the guard in wake of the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.
-
Udaipur tailor murder an “act of terror,” says K’taka CM
Terming the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur as an act of terror, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday alleged there was a big international conspiracy behind the incident, and wanted the case to be investigated thoroughly. All those behind the incident including international organisations should be brought to justice and the guilty must be hanged, he demanded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics