'Karnataka's secure future…our top priority': Deputy CM designate DK Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy CM designate and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the southern state's secure future and its peoples welfare is the party's top priority, and asserted that the party leaders are all “united” in guaranteeing that.

DK Shivakumar tweeted a picture of himself with Karnataka CM designate Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Karnataka's secure future and our people's welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that," he tweeted, while sharing a picture of himself with Karnataka CM designate Siddaramaiah, who was his top contender, and the Congress' national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

The duo had arrived together at Kharge's residence for the first time since reports emerged of the party's decision.

The post also came at a time when senior Congress leader KC Venugopal was addressing a party briefing at the AICC headquarters, where he formally made the announcement that Siddaramaiah would take over as the next CM of Karnataka and that Shivakumar would be his sole deputy.

He will remain as KPCC President till the parliament elections are over, Venugopal added.

Shivakumar had earlier said he agreed to a compromise in the larger interest of the party. “We have a commitment before the people of Karnataka. Parliament elections are ahead. So, I have to bow to the AICC president and the Gandhi family. In the larger interest of the party (I have agreed to the formula) and why not, because sometimes the ice should break,” he had said.

The CM and deputy CM, along with a few other ministers, will be sworn in to their new roles at Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium on Saturday at 12:30pm, KC Venugopal said at the press meet. Reports had also said the grand old party talked about a rotational tenure of two-and-a-half years each for both the leaders, however, there was no confirmation on this by Venugopal.

