 ‘Disappointment’: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Budget | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Disappointment’: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Budget

‘Disappointment’: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Budget

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2024 06:25 PM IST

Bommai also alleged that the funds from the previous budget still needed to be released.

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai termed the state budget a ‘disappointment’ and alleged that no development occurred in the last nine months. He also said the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government failed to deliver all poll promises.

Also Read - Palaniswami slams Karnataka govt on Mekedatu issue; questions DMK's 'silence'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Basavaraj Bommai said, “Karnataka government has cheated people by not delivering its promises during the elections. Even ruling party MLAs are frustrated with their own government. The budget that was presented by CM Siddaramaiah yesterday was utterly disappointing.”

Bommai also alleged that the funds from the previous budget still needed to be released. “From the last budget, only 55% of funds were released, and the remaining funds are yet to be given. The people of Karnataka are aware of this and want to vote for the BJP in upcoming general elections,” Bommai added.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs held a protest at Vidhan Soudha over the Karnataka budget 2024. During the budget presentation, BJP MLAs had earlier walked out of the state Assembly.

The Karnataka Leader of the opposition and BJP leader R Ashok said, " It is a bogus budget, the government is in a poor stage. This is an election budget"

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said that CM Siddaramaiah had no confidence when he started his speech about the budget.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented his 15th Budget, announcing an outlay of Rs.3.71 lakh crore for the state this financial year. He highlighted projections of Karnataka’s economy expanding by 6.6% in the financial year 2024-25.

