‘Discrimination based on religion…”: Owaisi on Muslim vendor row in Karnataka

On Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Karnataka government over the hubbub over the row over Muslim vendors. He wrote on Twitter: “Karnataka govt is citing a law to justify banning Muslim vendors. But the law deals with lease of immovable property, not stalls. Whether it’s this ban, hijab issue or boycott of halal meat, it is a violation of Article 15 since it’s discrimination based SOLELY on religion. It is nothing but enforcement of untouchability, which is a crime under Article 17. These criminal acts are being done in the name of common people. It is up to members of society to actively fight against majoritarianism.”

The issue of denial of permission initially began as banners were placed during the annual Kaup Marigudi festival in the Udupi district, which said non-Hindu vendors and traders should not be allowed entry, and the temple management paid heed to the request of certain pro-Hindu organisations. Later, similar banners were displayed at Padubidri temple festival also, and at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district as well.

Some Hindu activists have submitted memoranda to officials in different parts of the State citing the Karnataka Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997. When the matter came up in the Legislative Assembly recently, the BJP government sought to distance itself from it by citing a rule which states that no property, including land, buildings near the place of worship shall be leased to non-Hindus. Also, recently some right-wing groups have given a call to boycott halal meat, ahead of 'varshadodaku', the day after Ugadi when many communities in the state have a non-vegetarian feast.

Earlier, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had tweeted to CM Basavaraj Bommai to resolve “growing religious divide” in Karnataka.

She had written: “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she said.

Her tweet was in response to incidents of denial of permission to non-Hindu traders and vendors to carry on business around temples during annual temple fairs and religious events in some parts of the state.

Unfortunately, vested interests are hijacking the issue to political parties. I am confident our CM @BSBommai will resolve the matter peacefully. I am a proud kannadiga n don’t want to see these incidents detract from economic progress. All parties need to work towards this. — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 31, 2022

Responding to a question on the tweet, Bommai said, "Several issues have come up for discussion in the State, the issue on uniform for students has been decided by the High Court. On other issues, my appeal to those concerned is that we have been leading our lives all these years, based on our beliefs. Everyone should cooperate in maintaining peace and order."

"Karnataka is known for peace and progress, and everyone should observe restraint and see to it that it is not affected. When social issues arise, there is a possibility for us to discuss and resolve them. So before going public, everyone should observe restraint," he added.

However, Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet drew a sharp reaction from BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya. "Good to see Kiran Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise Hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions? She helped Congress draft its manifesto. Explains?" Malviya tweeted.

"It is unfortunate to see people like Kiran Shaw impose their personal, politically coloured opinion, and conflate it with India's leadership in the ITBT sector. Rahul Bajaj once said something similar for Gujarat, it is today a leading automobile manufacturing hub. Go figure…" he added. Later, lamenting that vested interests are hijacking the issue, Mazumdar-Shaw, calling herself a proud Kannadiga, expressed confidence about CM Bommai resolving the issue.

