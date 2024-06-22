Dog nips child's ear in East Bengaluru; Prompts discussion on pet safety rules

In a concerning incident in East Bengaluru, a pet dog belonging to a resident nipped the ear of a five-year-old child, prompting community awareness discussions about pet safety protocols. The five-year-old child approached the dog after being told it was friendly, however, the dog reportedly grabbed the child's earlobe, causing minor injury.

A resident took to social media site ‘X’ to share details of the incident and urged pet owners to exercise caution and keep their furry friends both leashed and muzzled in public spaces.

“A neighbour's pet dog nipped a 5-year-old child's ear in East Bengaluru. Sharing this unfortunate incident where a neighbour's dog grabbed the earlobe of a pet-friendly 5-year-old. At the request of the child's mother, we are not revealing the identities of the pet or its owners.”

“A humble request to all pet parents: please keep your pets leashed and use a muzzle when outside. Just because a dog doesn't bite you doesn't mean it won't bite others. For dogs, everyone else is a stranger, and their nature is attack strangers. This is especially true with kids. Stay safe!” the post added.

The resident shared a message from the mother of the child, which reads, “Sharing the incident for awareness. A pet dog has nipped my child on his ear and the side of his face this evening near the skating rink while he was playing cricket.. I've trained my child to ask if the dog is friendly before going anywhere near it.. he was told that he is a friendly dog unfortunately for him it wasn't. Pet Owners - I'm all in support of you having pets, to each their own however this incident has definitely left my child a little scared.”

The incident prompted a discussion on social media, with one user saying, “A lot of pet owners/lovers think they are superior beings to those who dont have the same affinity towards animals as them. They start getting preachy, fesity and even condescending towards other people, forgetting humanity, in a bid to preserve their higher state of being.”