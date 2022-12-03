'Don't need self-help books when we have Bhagavad Gita', declares Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh was in Bengaluru on Saturday to attend an event at the at ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple in Vasanthapura on the occasion of Gita Jayanti Mahotsava.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa were present, as was controversial Bengaluru (south) MP Tejasvi Surya and other state ministers.

The ISKCON group of temples in Bengaluru is set to distribute one lakh Bhagavad Gita copies during the month-long 'Gita Daan Yajna'. Singh was invited to the event as the chief guest.

The union minister shared his speech on social media.

“Self-help books are very popular in western countries. These are books that are written with the intention of helping the readers find solutions to their personal problems. I believe that if we study Gita thoroughly, we will not need any other self-help book,” he said.

Hailing India as a peace-loving country, he added, “Violence and war have never been our tendency. That's why India never attacked any other country and never occupied an inch of anyone's land. However, world also has to understand tolerating injustice and being neutral towards unrighteousness has also not been a part of our character.”

“I always say that India never teases anyone, but when someone teases India, we don't leave them. This is also the message of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita,” he finished.

