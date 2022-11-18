‘Ravan was more knowledgeable than Ram, but..’: Rajnath Singh in Udupi

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Karnataka's Udupi on Friday to address the convocation ceremony of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). He is also set to inaugurate a new building of the institute, the Manipal School of Architecture and Planning.

Singh announced his schedule for the day on Twitter, writing, “Tomorrow, 18th November, I shall be in Udupi, Karnataka to attend the Convocation ceremony of Manipal Academy of Higher Education. Looking forward to interact with the students of the Academy.”

The defence minister was invited as the chief guest of the event, while lieutenant general Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, the vice chancellor of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik, was the guest of honour.

Singh started off his speech with appreciation towards the land of Karnataka by saying it has given the country many great personalities, naming Akka Maha Devi, Kanakadasa, Madhwacharya and K M Kariappa to be some of them. He also praised the institution, MAHE, for claiming a reputable place in the field of education, both within the country and even internationally.

Singh recalled his experiences as a student activist with the ADVP and then as a Physics teacher, and said that the field of education has personally been dear to him. He also spoke of the importance of wisdom along with knowledge and gave an example that even though Ravan was more knowledgeable than Ram, Ram is remembered and worshipped by people for his wisdom.

He then emphasised that education frees those who are bound by limitations, whether it is incapacity, inequality or injustice. He finished off by recounting the great inventions and discoveries in science, mathematics, philosophy and other fields in Indian history, and praised the contribution of the nation in the present world.

As the defence minister, he also touched upon the recent steps taken by the ministry to curb terrorism and said that India knows how to defend itself.

A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, the principal spokesperson of the ministry of defence, shared Singh's speech live on Twitter.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh addressing the gathering at the Convocation ceremony of Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Udupi, Karnataka, today.