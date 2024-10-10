'Dress appropriately in Karnataka, or face acid attack’: Bengaluru man loses job after threat

In a disturbing incident, a Bengaluru man was fired from his job after his message threatening to throw acid on a woman's face over her ‘choice of clothes’ went viral. Nikith Shetty is a former employee of Etios Services.

Nikith Shetty, a former employee of Etios Services, allegedly issued the disturbing threat in response to a woman's choice of clothing. The tweet, shared by the woman's husband, journalist Shahbaz Ansar, quickly sparked widespread outrage and prompted swift action from Shetty's employer.

The screenshot of the message sent by Nikith urged Shahbaz to tell his wife to dress appropriately, particularly in Karnataka, or else he might throw acid on her face.

The woman’s husband, alarmed by the violent threat, immediately reported the incident to authorities, urging them to take urgent action to prevent any harm. Shahbaz tagged the Bengaluru police, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the tweet.

“We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual’s choice of clothing. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the core values we uphold at Etios Services, “the company said in a statement.

Users on X expressed outrage, pointing out the hypocrisy of Shetty complaining about a woman's clothing while his Instagram display picture featured him without any clothes. One user commented, 'Oh God, this country is doomed,' while others called for immediate arrest, stating, 'He should be arrested immediately.'

Many highlighted the seriousness of the situation, emphasising that issuing death threats and violent threats is a grave crime. Some even went further, suggesting that such behavior could indicate potential danger, with one user stating, 'He might be a potential rapist.' Users urged authorities to take swift action and investigate the matter.

