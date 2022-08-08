DTDC fined for not delivering a wedding suit and calling it ‘act of god’: report

Private courier service DTDC Express Ltd has been fined for failing to deliver a wedding suit from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. A report by The Indian Express cited an order by the Bangalore (Urban) Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission that said the courier company had been told to pay nearly ₹12,000 in addition to 10 per cent interest.

Siddesha - a man from Bengaluru's Pramod Layout - sent a wedding suit to his friend in November 2019 through DTDC. The friend's marriage was scheduled for December 2019 but he failed to receive the package.

When contacted, DTDC said the consignment had been either lost or stolen, and that neither was in the control of the company. It also said the issue could have been 'an act of God' and that no reimbursement or compensation could be provided to the customer.

Siddesha filed a complaint and the commission directed the courier company to pay ₹11,495 - the cost of the suit - with annual interest of 10 per cent applied retrospectively.

The company was also asked to refund the ₹500 booking charge.

Further, in addition to the reimbursements, the commission also ordered DTDC to pay compensation charge of ₹25,000 and litigation charges of ₹10,000.

