Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / DTDC fined for not delivering a wedding suit and calling it ‘act of god’: report

DTDC fined for not delivering a wedding suit and calling it ‘act of god’: report

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 03:46 PM IST
The Bengaluru man gave a complaint to Bangalore (Urban) Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on the response of DTDC. 
Picture for representation. ((Image credit: Anoop Shetty/Twitter))
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Private courier service DTDC Express Ltd has been fined for failing to deliver a wedding suit from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. A report by The Indian Express cited an order by the Bangalore (Urban) Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission that said the courier company had been told to pay nearly 12,000 in addition to 10 per cent interest.

Siddesha - a man from Bengaluru's Pramod Layout - sent a wedding suit to his friend in November 2019 through DTDC. The friend's marriage was scheduled for December 2019 but he failed to receive the package.

When contacted, DTDC said the consignment had been either lost or stolen, and that neither was in the control of the company. It also said the issue could have been 'an act of God' and that no reimbursement or compensation could be provided to the customer.

Siddesha filed a complaint and the commission directed the courier company to pay 11,495 - the cost of the suit - with annual interest of 10 per cent applied retrospectively.

The company was also asked to refund the 500 booking charge.

RELATED STORIES

Further, in addition to the reimbursements, the commission also ordered DTDC to pay compensation charge of 25,000 and litigation charges of 10,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP