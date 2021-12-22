Earthquake strikes near Bengaluru, normal life not affected

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported on Twitter. Normal life was not affected by the quake.

The NCS said on Twitter that the quake struck at 7:14am, at a depth of 23 kilometres.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 & Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/iax6vbE3wO pic.twitter.com/irvoaQmaMF — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 22, 2021

The epicentre was reported to be 66 kilometres away from the Karnataka capital.

A few months ago, several districts in Karnataka recorded earthquakes, which were later believed to be caused by a phenomenon called hydro-seismicity. The quakes were recorded in Karnataka’s Bidar, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts. Some of them had a magnitude of 4.0.

A study by National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), commissioner by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), revealed in October that the tremors recorded in the northern part of the state normally occur post monsoon.

At least 15 instances of earthquakes and tremors were recorded in the state till October this year.

The similar phenomenon related to the occurrence of micro tremors originating from shallow depths associated with subterranean sounds was experienced in the past during 2006-2009 at Hasargundgi, Yelakapalli, Yempalli, Chimanchod of Chincholi Taluk, Kalaburgi District.

