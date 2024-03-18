EC to monitor movement of water tankers in Bengaluru ahead of polls

In response to the implementation of a model code of conduct (MCC), the election commission in Karnataka has heightened its monitoring of water tanker activities across the state. This move comes in the wake of the Karnataka government’s recent regulation of water tanker prices in Bengaluru, a response to the critical shortage of water supply in the capital city. Residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Whitefield locality collect potable water from a private tanker in Bengaluru on March 11. (AP)

Manoj Kumar Meena, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Karnataka, said that the commission will act against any attempts by political parties or individuals to exploit the distribution of water to influence voters.

“Though there is a regulation by the state government on water tankers, the election commission will also keep a check on the water tankers. Facilities provided by a political party will be treated as a violation as it can influence voters. Anyone who finds any irregularity with private water tankers can immediately report to the election staffers by dialing 1950 or can report the issue on the Vigil App or at the office of DC, IT, excise or any other election officer immediately,” chief electoral officer said.

While acknowledging the absence of specific regulations governing the supply of water tankers during elections, Meena affirmed that actions would be taken against private tankers associated with political entities found engaging in such manipulative practices.

Earlier this month, Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar announced that the state government would take over the private water tankers in Bengaluru given the severe water shortage.

As the capital city is grappling with a water crisis, the private water tankers used to charge upwards of ₹2,000 which usually cost less than ₹800.

At least 412 panchayats in 98 taluks in the state are currently facing a drinking water crisis. Water is being supplied through 204 water tankers in 175 villages.

Elections for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7, the election commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

Fourteen seats in South Karnataka, including Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South and coastal regions, will go to polls in the first phase on April 26, whereas the remaining 14 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on May 7.

Meena assured the public of the commission’s efforts to ensure a fair electoral process. Over 3.5 lakh officials will be deployed across 58,834 polling stations in the state, supported by the installation of over 30,000 CCTV cameras.

In recent months, the commission has been actively combating election-related malpractices, with Meena revealing that 4,710 FIRs have been filed across the state. Seizures amounting to ₹531.51 crore, including liquor, drugs, and precious metals, have been made between August 2023 and March 2024.

As of March 16, Karnataka has 5.42 crore electors, with Bengaluru North Parliamentary seat recording the highest number of electors (31.74 lakh) and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat the lowest (15.72 lakh), Meena disclosed.